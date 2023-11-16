Nwam LLC Acquires 14,961 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 391.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

SMH traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 578,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,084. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $162.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.48.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

