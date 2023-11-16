National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $479.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.36. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $200.62 and a 52 week high of $488.90.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 330.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.