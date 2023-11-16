National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.98 on Monday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 254.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,766,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

