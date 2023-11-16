Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.57 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

