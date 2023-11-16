Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,026 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.