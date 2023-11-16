Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,026 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
