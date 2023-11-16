Michael Aaron Conway Sells 6,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.