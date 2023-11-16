Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $326.64 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $338.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,082 shares of company stock worth $56,635,671 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

