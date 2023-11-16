Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,336 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
Kenon Price Performance
KEN opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $38.30.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.
Kenon Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
