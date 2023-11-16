Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 560 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

