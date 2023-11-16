Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after buying an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

