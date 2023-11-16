Meitav Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

