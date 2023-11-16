Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 884,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 397,335 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $12.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Mativ alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MATV

Mativ Stock Up 2.2 %

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $773.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mativ by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,253,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mativ by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 106,156 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mativ during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mativ by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mativ by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 391,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 145,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.