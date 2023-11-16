Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

