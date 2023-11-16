LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $86,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

