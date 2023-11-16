LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

LPTH opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.63. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

