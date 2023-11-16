Lido Advisors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $61.79 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

View Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.