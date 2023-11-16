Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 300.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

