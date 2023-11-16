Lido Advisors LLC Sells 18,583 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,583 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 406,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 61,458 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,638,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 396,384 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 187,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 115,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 390,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.