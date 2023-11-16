Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

ZTS opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.70. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

