Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,128,140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

