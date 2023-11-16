Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,106 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

