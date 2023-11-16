L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after buying an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

