Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.92 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after buying an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 292,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 962.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 227,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

