JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Cut by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,957,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 578,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 185,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.