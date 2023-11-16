iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

