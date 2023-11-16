Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.27

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 266976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

