Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

