Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0674 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

