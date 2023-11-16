Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

PBE opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

