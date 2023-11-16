International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

