Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.92, a PEG ratio of 228.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $10,487,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,202,363.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $10,487,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,202,363.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,822 shares of company stock worth $72,111,663. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.