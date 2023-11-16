Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 25,035 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,683,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

Shares of VEEV opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

