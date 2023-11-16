Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 18,504 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 257,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 679,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 21,222 shares worth $1,006,326. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

