Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 256,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 59,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.