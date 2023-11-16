Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Workday by 176.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Workday by 24.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -482.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

