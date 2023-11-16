Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $555.54 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.94 and a 12-month high of $567.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.75 and a 200-day moving average of $486.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.