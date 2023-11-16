Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

