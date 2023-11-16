Insider Buying: Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider James Crawford acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,473.17).

WINE stock opened at GBX 31.35 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.90 ($1.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.47. The company has a market capitalization of £23.20 million, a PE ratio of -131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

