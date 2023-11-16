iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 32,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 359,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $709.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $735,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,648,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,960,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.