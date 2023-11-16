Humankind Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $610.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $576.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

