Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.
Highway Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of HIHO stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.33. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
