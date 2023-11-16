GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.