Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

