Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
GBLI stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.