Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.