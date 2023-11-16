Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 1,245 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 269.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,168,000 after buying an additional 669,165 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after buying an additional 307,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of TTEK opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.73.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

