Financial Architects Inc Has $299,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

