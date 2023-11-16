Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,462 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $218.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

