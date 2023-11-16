Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

