Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.17% of Danaos worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaos by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $4,921,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday.

Danaos Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Danaos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.