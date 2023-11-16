Fiera Capital Corp Has $683,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $464.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $549.87. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

